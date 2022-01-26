With COVID-19 cases rising due to the omicron variant, there is high demand for testing, but not all testing options are free.
Urgent care models and private clinics pay for their testing and are required to perform a medical consultation where they check vitals and ask questions regarding symptoms.
Urgent Care Express in St. Joseph has charged $110 for a visit since they opened in 2017, and the amount people pay differs based on insurance. Urgent Care Express owner Dr. Michael Shafe said nothing has changed since the pandemic started other than increasing staff, longer wait times and the fact they have COVID-19 tests to perform and provide peace of mind or proper diagnosis.
"Before we can order the tests, we have to see them, evaluate them and perform any appropriate testing based on that evaluation, and it's important to know that because we're seeing a lot of people come in and end up having strep throat, influenza, bronchitis, pneumonia, sinus infections, so what ends up happening is they have to pay their copay for the evaluation," Shafe said.
This is not uncommon as Mosaic Life Care is also charging an administration fee for out-of-network patients, CVS and Walgreens locally offer to take appointments to test with an associated cost based on insurance. Shafe said some of the confusion is associated with President Joe Biden stating that COVID-19 tests are free. This is true regarding government COVID-19 testing sites, but private clinics have to pay for their tests.
"We buy our tests, and we have to pay for our tests. We don't get them for free," Shafe said. "I think there's a lot of angst in the community about the cost of things, and we get feedback at the clinic about this, and we take action almost every day educating and explaining how all of this works.
Shafe said that he feels that the goal of an urgent care center is to provide peace of mind and adequate care during a short window of time.
"I think people need to be seen and evaluated if they're sick and they're concerned. If it's something significant that we can treat with over the counter medications come to see us and understand we're being proactive with our staffing."
The federal government is providing four at-home COVID-19 tests to be delivered per household through U.S. Postal Service at covidtests.gov
