Community members were lining up at Northwest Health Services on Tuesday to test for COVID-19.

Gabriel Relaford, a community member, said he was getting tested to protect those around him.

“I think it’s important to get tested even if you’re not symptomatic just because I want to be able to be conscientious about protecting the people I’m around. Especially because I live at Missouri Western. So I’m around a lot of people, meeting a lot of new people all the time and I want to make sure I’m being smart about this,” Relaford said.

Steven Brushwood, the chief medical officer for Northwest Health Services explained that testing will help guide future regulations.

“It’s important to be able to continue to figure out, what’s the positivity rate of the community, what’s the asymptomatic positives that are happening still in the community. And those help to guide policy for the state and the local communities regarding gatherings, mask mandates, and so on and so forth,” Brushwood said.

Brushwood said they are seeing fewer people at these testing events than before, but noted that more testing sites have become available.

“There has been more and more testing available within all of the clinics, the urgent cares, the hospital,” Brushwood said. “Our testing availability has greatly ramped up now. You’ve even got testing at several of the pharmacies now, too. So the test availability is really, you know, not a barrier any longer.”

As vaccines begin to rollout, testing still is considered pertinent.

“Even if (vaccines) become available in the next couple of weeks, it would still take another six to eight weeks before, the first tier of those would be available and immunized...” Brushwood said. “So, by the time you get through all of the tiers... depending on supply and ability to actually administer the vaccines... it’s going to be several months, if not over the next entire year before those are likely to accomplish.”

The process of getting results has also sped up, Brushwood pointed out, which has contributed to getting data on positivity rates faster.

Now that testing has been going on for close to a year, new steps have been in place to speed up the process, including preregistration.

For information visit Northwest Health Services website, nwhealth-services.org/