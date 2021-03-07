A bill that would enact protections from COVID-19-related lawsuits is pushing ahead in the Missouri Legislature.

The measure, offered up by Republican State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, was something Gov. Mike Parson called for during last year’s special pandemic session. It passed out of the Senate last week and now awaits consideration from the lower chamber.

Under the legislation, businesses, churches and other congregating entities would be shielded from potential lawsuits concerning contracting coronavirus while at a particular establishment.

“I’ve heard from a lot of small business owners in St. Joe, in particular, who are concerned about reopening their bar or reopening their restaurant for fear that somebody is going to, in really no fault of their own, contract COVID-19 when they come on to their premises and then file a lawsuit over that,” Luetkemeyer said. “We need to make sure that we are protecting our small businesses, protecting our health-care providers, protecting our schools when they’re trying to reopen from these types of opportunistic lawsuits.”

Luetkemeyer said the bill is aimed at keeping businesses open, reopening the full economy and making sure schools can remain open.

“Really the purpose behind the legislation is to make small business owners feel comfortable reopening their doors, getting their employees back to work and getting patrons back inside their businesses,” the Parkville Republican, who represents Buchanan County, said. “This is something that was a major priority”

The measure was welcome news for business leaders, including from the state’s commerce association.

“The threat of COVID-19 litigation looms over every employer in Missouri and hurts our state’s ability to recover from the pandemic,” Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement. “We regularly hear from employers who are reluctant to reopen and return to work knowing they could be exposed to frivolous lawsuits. We urge lawmakers to pass this much-needed legislation as soon as possible.”

Outside of a supplemental budget, there has yet to be any legislation that has passed out of both chambers and made it to the governor’s desk. Luetkemeyer said there’s a chance this proposal may be the first.

“I think it’s going to be one of the first bills that pass and get to the governor’s desk,” he said. “It’s a big priority, not only for the governor, but also the Speaker of the House and so I have every expectation that the bill will move quickly.”