In the state of Missouri, the COVID-19 positivity rate as well as daily cases reported are finally trending down. Fortunately, the same can be said in St. Joseph.

Gov. Mike Parson has applauded the state’s dropping positivity rate, which is now as low as 7%. Parson tweeted Thursday that this is the first time the rate has stayed below 10% since in October.

In St. Joseph, the positivity rate is just above 7%, and daily cases have been down with multiple days this week being in the single digits for cases.

Multiple factors likely have contributed to the drop, such as just under 10% of Buchanan County’s residents receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as increased diligence to social distancing and mask wearing, Debra Bradley, St. Joseph health director, said.

“It’s very exciting to see these numbers going down, because that means we have less people in our community getting sick, and that’s our whole goal is to protect our community,” Bradley said.

Dr. Gary Clapp, a chemistry professor at Missouri Western State University, has been studying the trends of COVID-19 cases and has been providing city leaders with graphs for rolling averages. He said St. Joseph has started to see a decrease in cases per day since the positivity rate sat at about 20% in late November.

“It shocked me because the mayor already had his mask order in place since late September,” Clapp said.

Clapp said while it took awhile for the mask mandate to show its impact, but he believes it has brought positive results. He said for the last few days Buchanan County has been in the “orange” zone for cases per day. Buchanan County had been in the “red” zone consistently for cases per day. The threshold to be in the red zone, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute, is more than 26.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

“The one-week average and the 10-day average have been right in there about the same amount, so everything’s coming down at the center at approximately the same ... rate,” Clapp said.

Clapp acknowledged that St. Joseph did have a dip in cases over the summer where just a handful of cases were being reported, but then a spike came after people went back to work and school. He said he is happy with the extension of a 60-day mask mandate locally and said with concerns of new coronavirus variants, staying vigilant remains important.

“There’s a possibility that somebody could get it and get into a public situation and be a super-spreader and it could creep right back. It’s not the time to let our guard down, “ Clapp said.

As far as returning to normalcy, Bradley said there is hope for the summer if vaccine supply continues to be steady, but she agreed wearing a mask is still important.

“I think there will be some normality and holding events, but we still are going to be encouraging people to get their vaccination, to wear masks, to keep their distance from other people that they don’t live with because we don’t really know the long-term efficacy of the vaccine,” Bradley said.