Nodaway County has experienced an outbreak in COVID-19 cases, said the county's health center. There has been a total of 322 cases, a 31% increase from seven days ago, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Most of these cases have been centered around a long-term care facility and the reopening of schools.

“Where you see the concentration of cases is with the younger demographic,” said Tom Patterson, the Nodaway County Health Center Administrator. “I told the kids out here at the university, the ball's really in their court. The better they do individually and as a group, as a student body, the better the university is going to do.”

The Maryville Treatment Center was forced to suspend visitations after four new cases within the facility. Two were staff members, who are now quarantining at home. The other two were offenders, who are now in an isolation unit.

“Our goal is to identify and isolate every person with COVID-19 as quickly as possible to avoid further spread of the virus,” said Karen Pojmann, the Communication Director of the Missouri Department of Corrections. “We’re doing this through multiple types of ongoing testing that help the department make data-informed decisions to protect residents and staff.”

The DOC also incorporated other measures including suspending volunteer programs and regular offender transfers, limiting group sizes and screening people with temperature checks.

“Cases are literally coming out of group settings, group activities,” Patterson said. “We get people that we work with where they talk about how careful they've been, and they go to the store and work. And then almost in a second breath, they’ll talk about a wedding or something.”

The Nodaway County Health Center recommends social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying home if you don’t feel well.