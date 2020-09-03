St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray postponed a COVID-19 meeting scheduled for Thursday, citing an upcoming meeting next Tuesday in which the council could codify his emergency mask orders into a city ordinance.

City Councilman Brian Myers told News-Press NOW that the meetings were never designed to be an arena to debate mask mandates and that they should still be held weekly because they provide valuable information to the public.

"We should be meeting every week to have this discussion going forward. Of course this is the mayor's decision," Myers said. "I hope that we do resume the weekly meetings, whether it's on Thursdays or whenever, because just my personal opinion, I think we owe the public that much."

McMurray declined to be interviewed for this story, as did the remaining city council members, though Madison Davis acknowledged that it was McMurray who cancelled the meeting.

"We will be discussing the current order being changed into an ordinance at the 9/8 council meeting so a Zoom meeting 9/3 is not needed," McMurray said in an emailed statement.

Myers told News-Press NOW that it's the council's responsibility to get information to the public in a timely manner. During past meetings, local health officials advised the council on current COVID-19 trends, though much of that information is available to the public through daily media updates distributed by the St. Joseph Health Department.

Gary Clapp, a Missouri Western professor, also regularly attended the meetings to provide analysis.

"I think it's fair to say that a couple members of our council are entrenched (in their position about masks), or at least that's the perception," Myers said. "But I do think that if the right information were to present itself, any one of us could change our viewpoint."

At a recent meeting, five members of the council voted against a stricter mask mandate. Currently, under McMurray's order, the public must wear masks in retail establishments with more than 10,000 square feet.

Deputy Mayor and Councilman Kent "Spanky" O'Dell has been the swing vote on mask mandates, voting for the current order but voting against a stricter measure. Both of those votes were advisory in nature, but the vote on Sept. 8 will be a vote for actual legislation.

Myers said the information normally presented to the council during the weekly COVID-19 meetings should be posted to the city's website while the meetings are postponed.

McMurray told News-Press NOW that it is yet to be determined if the postponed meetings would return.