Missouri reports 136 additional coronavirus deaths

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus in Missouri rose dramatically Friday when the state health department announced 136 additional deaths.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also reported 2,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and cited data showing that hospitalizations remain at near-record levels.

Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said all of the deaths reported Friday actually occurred before October. The state relies on reporting from local health departments, which sometimes report their deaths in batches.

Cox said 125 of the newly reported deaths happened in September, 10 were in August and one in July.

Missouri has reported 139,164 confirmed cases and 2,395 deaths from the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.

Data from the state shows that 1,303 people in Missouri were hospitalized as of Thursday, the second-most for any single day. The record of 1,352 hospitalizations was Wednesday. The rise in hospitalizations is occurring largely in rural areas.

Top health official: Kansas 'losing the battle' on COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' top public health official warned Friday that the state is “losing the battle” against the coronavirus as it reported another record increase in new cases.

The state Department of Health and Environment said Kansas reported 1,855 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Wednesday, an increase of 2.9%, to bring the total for the pandemic to 65,807. The state also reported another 40 COVID-19-related deaths, increasing the pandemic total to 763. Twenty-six of those were reported Thursday in Shawnee County, where the local health department reviewed previous death certificates from the Topeka area.

“Other states are doing bad, and we’re doing worse than most,” Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the state health department, said during an interview. “We’re losing the battle right now.”

The state saw an average of 671 new cases a day for the seven days ending Friday, breaking the state's previous record of 667 for the seven days ending Sept. 28. The state has seen that seven-day average hit or exceed 600 cases per day for five of the six reports it has issued in the past two weeks.

Norman blamed the increases on residents’ refusal to consistently follow public health guidelines for mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding large public gatherings. He said people need to do all of them in tandem to check the virus’ spread.

Iowa hospitalizations up again, 14 more deaths posted

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa coronavirus infection hospitalizations continued to rise Friday as the state reported 1,184 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 14 more deaths.

Iowa has posted more than 1,000 new cases in four out of the last eight days, and the number of people in hospitals climbed to an all-time high of 461 on Friday. The death toll reached 1,433.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 16.27% on Sept. 24 to 17.17% on Oct. 8, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate was fourth in the nation.

Virus spread continues across most regions of the state, which has few required limitations. Gov. Kim Reynolds has adopted a voluntary mask and distancing policy approach.

Only seven of Iowa’s 99 counties have a positivity rate of less than 5%. That's the rate at which many public health officials recommend adoption of measures to slow virus spread including mask use, social distancing and limiting large gatherings of people.

More Nebraska prison staffers test positive for coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska’s prison system continues to see more staff members infected with the coronavirus and confirmed cases statewide surpassed 50,000.

Four employees at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and another at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York have tested positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in news releases Wednesday and Thursday. All are self-isolating at home, the department said.

With the new cases, a total of 167 state prisons workers have now tested positive for the virus. A page on the agency’s website dedicated to tracking the virus within the department was last updated Oct. 2 and showed that 231 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, while one inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has died from the virus.

On Friday, the state's online virus tracking site showed 293 Nebraskans are hospitalized with COVID-19, which broke the previous day's record of 288 and is well above the spring peak of 232 set on May 27. On Thursday, 663 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 50,059 confirmed cases and 514 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state has the eighth-highest rate of new cases, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen to more than 547 per day by Thursday, compared with over more than 408 new cases per day for the seven-day period prior.