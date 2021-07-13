COVID-19 cases are rising in Buchanan County — more than 130 new cases in the five days — causing a spike in hospitalizations.
There are currently 51 people at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. This is a sudden increase from the 30 hospitalizations Mosaic had about a week ago. Officials said there are multiple reasons for the surge in cases.
“People are not getting vaccinated, people are no longer wearing face coverings or keeping their distance from others,” said Debra Bradley, the St. Joseph health director. “They’re doing parties and socials and summer fun things that we've missed out on last year.”
Buchanan County’s vaccination rate is 19.5%, one of the worst in northwest Missouri. As vaccinations have slowed, the Delta variant has spread. The county’s 7-day positivity rate is 14.55%, the highest it’s been since January.
“The Delta variant is more contagious, so it's more easily spread,” said Dr. Davin Turner, the chief medical officer for Mosaic Life Care. “When you have a population that has a low vaccination rate, it's going to spread more rapidly.”
The spread of the Delta variant has infected a new demographic. Previously, COVID-19 affected more of the older population. But now, Mosaic is seeing more people between 18 and 30 come down with the virus.
“We do have patients under the age of 30 in our hospital with COVID who are severely ill,” Turner said. “I need the younger folks to understand you're not safe just because you're not 60 and over.”
Mosaic is concerned that if the vaccination rate doesn’t increase and the positivity rate continues to rise, it will be overwhelmed. The hospital reached about 90 hospitalizations during the peak of the pandemic. Turner said they could surpass that.
“That is a big fear that we end up back in the 90s, where we have two floors of the hospital are full with COVID patients and we have an ICU that has over half of those 21 beds have COVID patients in them,” Turner said.
To prevent the spread of the virus, local health officials said to get vaccinated.
“The easiest way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated, because your vaccine, you're not just protecting yourself, you're protecting people you've come in contact with.”
Turner takes it one step further. Although the city ended its mask mandate in March, Turner said people should still wear them.
“Over 200 people died in this facility in the last 18 months from COVID, so I really hope that we don’t repeat that,” Turner said. “It's time for masks, put them on.”
When asked about reinstating the mask mandate, Turner said that was up to the city council.
“We need to be wearing masks,” Turner said. “What the city council, what the mayor feels is best for their community, they have to listen to their constituents, all I can do is ask people.”
The city has scheduled a work session Wednesday to discuss possible solutions to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Follow News-Press NOW on Wednesday to find out if any mandates will be put back in place.
