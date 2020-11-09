COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mosaic Life Care hospital system have reached a new high as 81 patients with the disease were being treated Monday.

Of those patients, 74 are being cared for in St. Joseph and seven are at Mosaic's Maryville location. The pandemic floor in St. Joseph, 5 East, houses 48 patients while six patients are in the intensive care unit, three of them on ventilators. Floor 4 East has been opened as an overflow pandemic unit. Several patients also were waiting in the emergency room for transfer Monday afternoon.

Deaths have climbed to 53 as the St. Joseph Health Department announced Monday a man in his 70s died of COVID-19.

The greatest challenge Mosaic is facing is the matter of staffing, according to Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer and president of Mosaic in St. Joseph.

"Staffing is tight," Turner said during a press briefing. "The staffing requirements for COVID patients are higher than for med-surg patients and so this requires us to have more people here."

Mosaic has hired agency nurses, but a nationwide nursing shortage makes it more difficult to obtain healthcare workers. Still, Turner said the hospital has been preparing for this scenario for months.

"You are very safe coming to any of our Mosaic facilities, whether they be the hospitals or the clinics to receive your care," he said.

Tele-clinic visits continue as do "elective" surgeries, which Turner said is a misnomer.

"We allow patients to get stronger prior to taking them to surgery, but that surgery is still needing to occur in a shorter time frame as opposed to months or even years," Turner said.

The majority of hospitalized patients are from Buchanan, Andrew and Doniphan counties, which suggests community spread is responsible for the spike in cases and hospitalizations. Mosaic officials are in constant contact with state agencies in case more resources are needed, and while the hospital system currently has some flexibility, it is difficult to plan for the future.

"We're basically nine, 10 days post Halloween and we're seeing this bump," Turner said. "We'll have Thanksgiving, we'll have Christmas, we'll have New Year's. It's really hard to predict whether or not we feel that we'll continue to have the wiggle room that we have now."

As the holiday season approaches, Turner urges people in the community to comply with local and CDC guidelines, such as wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

"We recognize the need for interaction, but certainly use good common sense as you engage in these activities," Turner said.