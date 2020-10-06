COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to rise in St. Joseph, with a record 59 patients hospitalized at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph on Tuesday.

Mosaic Life Care Spokeswoman Joey Austin said the hospital has adapted to the higher number of COVID patients and is doing well on staffing currently.

Along with the spike in hospitalizations, several health-care providers have seen an increase in people seeking COVID-19 testing and care.

Dr. Francisco Aleman, a doctor at Northwest Health Services, said in the past two to three weeks the clinics have seen full schedules daily. He said staff at Northwest Health prefers to have people get tested the same day they call in, but at times they have had to schedule people a day or two later.

"We have been having a big number of people calling into the triage line to be able to get into our clinics to get tested," Aleman said.

Aleman said the clinic also has seen many more people who have been sick and had symptoms, where months ago there were more people who wanted to get tested due to close contact.

"We try to prioritize those people that have symptoms so that they can come into our clinics to be evaluated, and we try to help those patients with symptoms as much as possible," Aleman said. "Unfortunately even from our clinics we have had to send some people to the hospital."

According to the St. Joseph Health Department, the positivity rate in Buchanan County reached as high as 18% about a week ago but is now just under 11%, something Aleman said means the virus is very present in the community.

"We highly want to stress getting tested if you have concerns for COVID symptoms," he said.

Aleman said staffing has not been a concern at Northwest Health Services, but personal protective equipment has been at times hard to obtain lately.

"We have enough for at least the next month and further, but we have to keep restocking and it is getting a little bit harder to get some supplies in PPE as opposed to a month ago," Aleman said.

Northwest Health Services will start offering COVID-19 testing at the clinic in Savannah, and Aleman hopes that will help ease some of the wait for testing.

A free community testing event will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Krug Park, which will provide drive-thru testing for up to 300 people who sign up through the website at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.