Months ago there were zero COVID-19 hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care. At that time officials said numbers eventually would rise and that time has come.

Currently, there are 10 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those 10, eight are on the hospital's fifth floor and two are in ICU. The fifth floor, which is currently being used for COVID-19 patients, has 48 beds.

Dr. Davin Turner, Chief Medical Officer at Mosaic Life Care, said this number is due to low vaccination numbers in the county as well as the daily positive cases increasing.

"This isn't done yet, we're going to see continued spikes of COVID," Turner said. "Get vaccinated."

Turner said he has seen great effectiveness in the vaccine. He said they have only seen a couple of cases where people have been fully vaccinated and end up in the hospital with COVID-19, and when they do, they have not experienced long stays or admission to the ICU.

Turner said they have sent several tests to the Missouri State lab for variants of COVID-19, but they have not had any response to those cases. The hospital encouraged wearing masks for those unvaccinated or in crowded areas and said that a higher vaccination rate is necessary.

"We need vaccination rates to be 70% plus for our numbers to be very low," Turner said. "Where your mask when you're going to be unsure."

In Buchanan County, just over 20% of the population have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mosaic Life Care has seen 60% of frontline health care workers receive the vaccine, and Turner said, as of now, they still are not requiring the caretakers to get a vaccine.