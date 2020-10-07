COVID-19 hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care have reached a new high.

On Wednesday morning, Mosaic Life Care’s website listed a total of 71 COVID-19 patients in the hospital system, with 68 in St. Joseph, two in Maryville and one in Albany.

Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer at Mosaic, said the fifth floor, which has been the dedicated pandemic floor, is now full with 48 patients. The overflow area is now in the east wing of the second floor, where an additional 10 COVID-19 patients currently are being treated while Mosaic waits for the negative pressure fourth floor to be ready. Turner said another seven people were in the intensive care unit, making a total of 65 people at the hospital’s St. Joseph campus as of Wednesday afternoon. The numbers in Maryville and Albany remained the same, he said.

Turner explained the difference in numbers from the morning and afternoon counts as owing to the fluid nature of the situation, with patients being released and admitted throughout the day.

Turner said COVID-19 patients being kept on a non-negative-pressure second floor is a temporary measure and the plan is for COVID-19 patients to be held in the 100 or so beds on the fourth and fifth floors within two weeks.

Mosaic officials have said in previous meetings that they currently have about 100 beds that can be used for COVID-19 patients.

Mosaic Life Care officials and Turner have continued to echo that they can continue to provide non-COVID-19 care, including elective surgeries. Turner said the hospital is a 325-bed facility and the main thing that would cause them to turn away care would be staffing, as the hospital now has just above 260 total patients.

“Staffing is tight,” Turner said. “I’m not going to tell you it’s not. We have staffing, but our staff — our nurses, our techs, our cleaning people — they are working around the clock to take care of these folks. But it’s tight.”

Turner said everyone has been working long days and hospital officials are looking at nursing agencies to provide help in staffing.

“We are caring for almost 200 patients here who do not have COVID. And that’s very important to remember, the majority of our patients are not COVID-positive here,” Turner said.

Along with the increase in hospitalizations, the St. Joseph Health Department announced the city’s 36th COVID-19-related death Wednesday afternoon. The man was in his 70s with underlying health conditions.