The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 at Mosaic Life Care has dropped dramatically since the peak of the omicron variant just weeks ago.
As of Friday afternoon, 16 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in St. Joseph. Mosaic's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward Kammerer said total hospitalizations have calmed down post-omicron as expected, and only one person is in the intensive care unit on a ventilator in the hospital.
Kammerer said the omicron variant was milder than previous versions of COVID. While omicron did have a significant impact and brought a high volume of infections, he said he believes that over time it will help increase herd immunity totals.
"Omicron vaccinated the unvaccinated. You got the natural immunity aspect, which is very valid and very real ... I am definitely pro-vaccination. On the same token, the other way you get there is through actually contracting a virus for the infection and getting natural immunity," Kammerer said. "What we did is accelerated that course. This omicron was probably exactly what we needed."
Mosaic has had to use some agency nurses to fill in its staffing but Kammerer said the drop in COVID-19 patients gives them room to breathe and the staff a rest. The positivity rate at the hospital currently is 8%.
"We haven't seen this low of a positivity rate since October. That was one week, and prior to that it was June of last year since we saw this positivity rate," Kammerer said. "We're in the process of decreasing that agency staff and getting back, but again we're seeing our census go down which is great. That gives some break and some time to build resilience for our caregivers.
Mosaic's Interim Chief Executive Officer Mike Poore will start on March 14, and the hospital still is searching for a permanent CEO. Kammerer would not say if he is applying for the position.
