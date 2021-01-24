COVID-19 has caused a surge of deaths, claiming 2020 as the deadliest year in U.S. history. The pandemic also is expected to have an impact on the overall life expectancy numbers for the country, according to Centers for Disease Control data.

COVID-19 is expected to not only reverse improvements made since 2019, but it could take as many as three years off the current life expectancy in the U.S. 2019 life expectancy improved by a matter of weeks. But before that, Missouri's life expectancy has continued to decrease since 2012, from 77.8, to 77.0 in 2018. It is 1.5 years less than the national life expectancy.

Life expectancy in Missouri could fall to 74 years old as part of the fallout of COVID-19.

"Yes we are incredibly concerned that it’s a combination of factors," said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. "We think that it is both COVID itself and we also think it’s a collateral issue that we’re seeing increases of and social determinates that lead to death,.

Many of the non-COVID contributions are the leading causes of death for the past several years, he said.

"Whether it be homicides, suicides, people not getting care for heart disease, it is all those things that are either a direct or indirect result of COVID that yes we get up every day concerned of all of that," he said.

Williams said this is a concern people will begin to hear about more as the pandemic slows down. Enough so, people can expect actions in the coming year to combat drug abuse and overdose, heart disease and suicide.

"It was a trend that was already there the last couple years and COVID has only exacerbated it, both indirectly and directly" he said. "So yes I think coming out of this you will see very robust public health response to try to address all of that.”