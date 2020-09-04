In the last four days Buchanan County has announced three COVID-19 related deaths and has seen the trend in cases go up.

As of Friday afternoon, Buchanan County has 14 COVID-19 deaths and 1,359 positive cases.

St. Joseph Health Department spokesperson Stephanie Malita said cases are rising due to students going back to school and people going back to work, but people can still take social distancing measures and wear masks.

"We don't want you to feel like you can't see family or see friends," Malita said. "Just take those precautions when you do. Our message really hasn't changed, maintain physical distance, wash your hands, cover your cough and sneeze, and then more recently wear a mask when you are out in public."

Dr. Gary Clapp, a chemistry professor at Missouri Western State University, has been graphing and reporting the rolling averages of daily cases and providing it to the St. Joseph City Council. He said there has been almost a double in the rolling average in daily cases in the last two weeks as the daily average has been in the 20s.

"For more than a month we were trending down and its was looking great, and we were down to four and six cases a day, it was just exactly where you want it to be," Clapp said. "Then, two or three weeks ago we had a spike and the spike is continuing."

Clapp said the rise in cases is starting to get concerning. He said that wearing a mask could be critical to keep businesses open and avoid continued spikes. The city council will meet Tuesday night and it is expected a mask mandate will be discussed.

"I have been sharing them (numbers) with the council and I thank they've gone from 'what do these numbers mean?' to 'I get it'...I'm not the counsel, but I would predict that they're going to make some sort of stronger move," Clapp said.

Malita said the public needs to continue to understand the risks they take in regard to COVID-19 and the numbers showcase the virus is still here.

"It's just something that we've got to be aware of and be cautious of, wear masks, maintain physical distance as much as possible and eliminate that time that you're exposing yourself to others and that you're exposing others to yourself," Malita said.

Clapp said St. Joseph has had some positives regarding COVID-19 and reflected the hospital not being overcrowded and the percentage of positive tests being in the 6% range compared to the state being above 10%.

Mosaic Life Care currently has 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations at the St. Joseph hospital.