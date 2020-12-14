More than 100 Buchanan County residents have now died of COVID-19. The St. Joseph Health Department announced eight additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the total to 106.

The individuals were four men; one in his 60s, two in their 70s and one in his 80s; and four women, on in her 70s and three in their 80s.

As the case count continues to increase, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at Mosaic Life Care this week.

A total of 5,552 people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Buchanan County so far.