The omicron variant has pushed COVID-19 cases to their highest level of the pandemic in Buchanan County.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley confirmed Tuesday that health officials have seen their highest daily case numbers during this wave. In an effort to combat the problem, American Rescue Plan Act dollars will continue to fund a booster vaccine clinic at East Hills Shopping Center.
“It (omicron) is here and it is spreading rapidly, so the best way to try to get ahead of it is to increase the number of people who are vaccinated, especially people to get fully vaccinated and a booster, so that people can be protected from the virus,” Bradley said.
There were 740 new COVID-19 cases reported from last Friday through Monday, and the positivity rate in St. Joseph jumped up to 33.9%. Although the omicron variant has shown signs of not being as severe, hospitalizations remain high. Mosaic Life Care reported 67 patients hospitalized with COVID in St. Joseph as of Tuesday afternoon, a slight decrease from 74 patients reported there Monday.
The future of the omicron wave is unknown, but Bradley said she is hopeful the spike will level out soon.
“You have to look at the entire population with this virus because everyone is susceptible to it, so we’re hoping it’ll come down soon,” Bradley said. “Watching some of the other communities, it does look like we are nearing that peak where it’ll start turning the corner, but again, every day is a new day.
More than 11,000 people in Buchanan County have received a COVID booster, according to Bradley.
