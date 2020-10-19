​​​​​A local group provides crisis counseling typically for flooding and natural disasters, but COVID-19 has taken a toll on people just like any natural disaster could.

Show-Me-Hope Northwest Missouri is based in St. Joseph. But, they cover all surrounding counties and more. Mallory Rower, who works with the crisis counseling program, said people need the resource right now because COVID-19 affects everyone in at least some way.

“If they do call us and their biggest concern or worry at that point in time is food, because they lost a job or hours are cut back or they had to have family move in with them, our job is to then get them those resources of what they might need with food," Rowe said. "Not everyone is always aware of things that are out there because we never needed them before. So that’s where we kind of come in with as many options we can give you that could help you out.”

Katie Felder is one of those crisis counselors and said they do a lot more than just talk.

“Most of it is going to be with resources for food, possibly needing guidance or needing help with utility bills because they don’t have a job, housing, different things like that,” Felder said.

They do still provide general counseling for mental health or any issues faced.

“It’s more just having a conversation with them, making sure that they’re okay,” Felder said.

“They can call and talk to someone, one of the counselors, one time. And that may be all that they need. Or it could be 10 times if they just need to call and talk to someone,” Rowe said.

One phone call provides a person with resource referrals, coping and resiliency skills education and disaster preparedness and response.

“Our services are also completely confidential. So they never have to share their information, we don’t keep track of it, we don’t enter it into anything. And it’s also free to everyone," Rowe said.

The program is funded by a grant given to the Missouri Department of Mental Health. The location in town provides the services for everyone in nine counties in Northwest Missouri, but resources are available for every person in the state through DMH.

“Right now, everyone’s been impacted in some way, shape, or form,” Rowe said.

The hotline is 816-646- 8043 and can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/showmehopenwmo.