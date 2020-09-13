COVID-19 has had an impact on local public schools, the question is how widespread it will prove to be.

For at least another week, Lindbergh Elementary School will remain closed after a localized outbreak of COVID-19 among those associated with the school proved too difficult to contain without a temporary shutdown in lieu of online studies. The school currently is scheduled to commence with education through the fallback Remote Learning system on Monday, and return to in-person class on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

“Please remember to follow the CDC recommendations and the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance,” said Aimee Addington, Lindbergh principal, in a letter from last week to local parents. “We are all in this together, and we will get through this.”

To help explain the situation, St. Joseph School District coordinator of health services Maria Burnham spoke to News-Press NOW on Sunday about what local school constituents should next expect.

Burnham said that by and large, the district’s most vexing problem is in persuading families to keep their children home for at least 24 hours of close monitoring if any possible symptoms of COVID-19 develop in the household. An adult may become sick and expose a child who develops asymptomatic infection; the child then carries the virus into a school where it can spread rapidly.

In this way, Burnham said, each school like Lindbergh is “like a little community.” The district can only quarantine so many staff and kids who are known to have been exposed before continued building operations become impossible. Such may well prove to be the case at future school buildings if proper community preparations are not undertaken.

“Every school is different,” she said. “We will look at the school individually, we will bring in guidance from our health department, and our staff.”

Burnham said the most essential thing is for families to continue to take the development of any potential illness seriously. Any new development in a child’s health is a potential sign of COVID-19 infection, especially abdominal pain with diarrhea, difficulty breathing or the onset of fever.

“What we would like our parents to remember is, please do not send students who are sick to school,” she said. “And really in general, if you are sick and you are in our community, we need you to stay home. If there is any sort of a new symptom, we need you to stay home.”