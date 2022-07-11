COVID-19 cases have risen considerably since spring when daily numbers were in the single digits.
Debra Bradley, the city’s health director, said cases range from 30 to 35 daily now, which is a jump since they were in the single digits in March. Bradley said sewershed testing shows there are three variants of COVID-19 present in St. Joseph, including the newest one, BA.5.
The number of cases indicates a high risk locally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“COVID-19 is still here and the numbers are going up and down ... as they are going up it is harder to get back down to single digits,” Bradley said. “If we could take the steps necessary to get the numbers down before the fall before everyone goes back to school ... that will hopefully keep our numbers down.”
While cases are up, COVID hospitalizations are minimal locally, said Joey Austin, a spokeswoman with Mosaic Life Care.
Bradley said hospital numbers can be deceiving because every hospitalization gets counted to Buchanan County regardless of where the patient is from. On the other hand, daily case numbers could be higher than stated as the health department only gets numbers that are reported through the state, which doesn’t include at-home tests.
Vaccinations continue to be available in St. Joseph. Bradley said everyone who is in good health and under 50 is recommended to have two shots for a complete dose with one booster. People older than 50 or at higher risk and immunocompromised are recommended to take three shots in the initial dose with a booster shot.
Bradley added that every situation is different and if people have questions they can call the department or ask their doctor.
“This fall the vaccine is supposed to be targeted towards these variants, specifically the omicron, so there are still recommendations that people just get the full series and then get boosters and stay up to date on it,” Bradley said.
