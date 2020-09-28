Eleven days ago, Councilman Kent O'Dell flipped his vote on a broad government imposed mask mandate, ensuring its majority support from the council when Mayor Bill McMurray issued the order.

He said the next two weeks would be some of the most important in the city's fight against COVID-19. With only three days remaining in that window, coronavirus cases have done nothing but climb.

On Monday, Mosaic Life Care Hospital announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend increased 17%, with 49 people currently hospitalized in St. Joseph.

"This mask mandate should have happened long before it did," Brian Myers, a councilman often vocal in his support of the mask mandate, said. "We waited until Mosaic was posting record numbers of COVID-19 positive inpatients before the mandate was issued."

Gary Roach, a councilman who voted against each variation of the mandate, told News-Press NOW that "it's too early in the game" to see if the mandate is working.

"I think if you use the right kind of mask it's right, but most other things people are wearing aren't helping that much," he said.

According to the Mayo Clinic and public health authorities, even cloth masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called for mask usage among the general public since at least April.

Roach told News-Press NOW that he'll support McMurray's order for now, and will reassess his position when the order comes up for renewal in just over two weeks.

So far, the Buchanan County Commission has resisted issuing a government-imposed mandate. But after the release of Monday's coronavirus figures, Commissioner Ron Hook said he would support a countywide order.

That style of order would apply to those areas outside the St. Joseph city limits but still inside Buchanan County. The commission previously declined to issue such a mandate on the day the city's order went into effect. A county mandate could create duplicative orders for those inside the city limits.

Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said he "strongly encourages" people wear masks, but he did not directly say whether or not he'd vote for a government mandate. Commissioner Scott Burnham didn't respond to a request for comment for this story.