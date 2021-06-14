New cases of COVID-19 have increased steadily in Buchanan County recently.

The seven-day, 10-day and 14-day averages are all trending upward, and this is something that St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said is not surprising with limited mask usage and a low percentage of vaccinated people locally.

"I think part of what is contributing to this is because the CDC has relaxed its guidance specifically stating people who are fully vaccinated can go without masks, so I feel some people who are not fully vaccinated that gives them justification to not wear a mask and our vaccination numbers still sit around 20%," Bradley said.

Daily cases have started to rise back into double digits, and hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph were at 11 Monday when they had been at one point down to 0. Gary Clapp, a chemistry professor at Missouri Western State University, creates the county's rolling average charts and has been looking at virus trends for the last year. He said he estimates this trend will level out probably around 15 cases per day.

"Everything seems to travel in trends and usually lay in back anywhere from five to 14 days, so you go back and see if there was an event or something that happened 14 days ago or so because that seems to be sort of the gestation period for this disease," Clapp said.

Bradley said there have been only isolated cases where people who are fully vaccinated are tested positive for COVID and she is seeing extremely effective results from the vaccine. She said age groups that have lagged in vaccination rates are starting to see an upward trend in cases.

"A lot of the individuals who are not vaccinated are those 20- and 30-year-olds, and we are seeing a large number of that population still getting sick from the virus," Bradley said.

In Buchanan County, 20.5% have had a first dose and 18.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.