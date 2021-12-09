The rate of COVID-19 cases has continued to go up in Buchanan County, and the trend shows no sign of a drop.
Mosaic Life Care reported 57 COVID-19 patients in its system Thursday, with 48 at the St. Joseph location, seven in Maryville and two in Albany).
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said she does not expect cases to go down as positive tests continue to come back from Thanksgiving gatherings. The upcoming holidays and school letting out for Christmas break likely will result in cases staying high, she said.
Bradley said all cases currently involve the delta variant. The omicron variant has not been seen in Northwest Missouri, although it is in the state and is expected to come into the area as it is more transmissible.
"We want to try to protect people as much as possible from getting seriously ill, from going into the hospital or from unfortunately dying," Bradley said.
According to a report from the New York Times, while the transmission is high for omicron, there is no firm evidence that it is more dangerous than previous variants like delta. The makers of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines say their booster doses of the vaccine provide antibodies to protect against severe cases of COVID-19 including all current variants.
"The variant in early reports indicates that it may be more easily transmissible but also not provide a cause for severe disease, which is good because when people are going to be in the hospital, they're not going to die at the rate they've been dying," Bradley said. "It's better to try to get people vaccinated to not get sick than to rely on natural immunity."
