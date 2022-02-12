It was two years ago that the word, which came to be associated with so much death and disruption, first entered our collective vocabulary.
On Feb. 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially named a mysterious new respiratory illness that was starting to spread around the world COVID-19. Now two years on, after waves of illness and more than 5.7 million dead worldwide, the numbers for the virus' latest variant, omicron, are dropping rapidly nationwide and in St. Joseph.
Stephanie Malita, a spokeswoman for the St. Joseph Health Department, said the decline in cases is a good sign but she added daily cases still are running in the 40s to 50s, much higher than we saw last summer.
"In March, April and May of last year, our average daily number of new cases was six or below for three months running," Malita said. "Those numbers are where we'd like to be right now before we breathe a sigh of relief."
Gary Clapp, a chemistry professor at Missouri Western State University, has been tracking the city's rolling COVID averages since the start of the pandemic. He said the fall of omicron cases started about three weeks after the peak was reached, and the numbers have dropped rather quickly.
"We have seen a significant decrease over the last 10 to 14 days in cases as well as tests, and the really good thing is the percent positive has fallen about 12% from the peak about three weeks ago as well," Clapp said.
It's a place we've been before and after vaccine rollouts and the waning of other variants. After two years, speculation is mounting that the pandemic may soon move into a new phase.
Clapp said the future can be unpredictable but human behavior has suggested communities are moving to an endemic mindset like what is seen with annual flu seasons.
"I think the people are showing signs that they're going to treat it like it's endemic, like it's just something you're going to have to accept and deal with and it can be deadly," Clapp said.
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been dropping this week throughout the Mosaic Life Care system. The week started with 50 inpatients at the St. Joseph campus, and by Friday, that number was 40. Clapp said that is another good indicator of an improving situation.
"Those numbers continue to decrease, and even if we're having 50 cases a day, it means we're doing something right, or we're becoming more immune to it ... maybe it's a combination of things," Clapp said.
Malita said the rate at which new vaccinations are being administered has gone down, although she hopes the number still could rise from the 39% of Buchanan County residents who have received at least one COVID shot.
"We've seen a big drop in the number of new vaccinations and we'd like to see that continue to be steady in terms of people getting the initial vaccination series and then getting the boosters as well," Malita said.
