The trends for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new daily cases are down in Buchanan County compared to numbers in the past month.
At Mosaic Life Care's St. Joseph campus, 22 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 Tuesday. Last week, hospitalizations hovered near 40, and just over a month ago, the hospital had more than 50 inpatients with the virus.
Gary Clapp, a Missouri Western State University chemistry professor, has been following daily cases and rolling averages locally. He said the current seven-day, 10-day and 14-day averages are lower than in recent months. He said there now are about 30 cases per day, compared to numbers that had been in the 50s in Buchanan County.
The county's positivity rate is currently at 10.62%, which is down more than 2% from the previous report.
Clapp said this is a surprising trend with areas across the country having spikes in cases and full hospitals.
"We're bucking the trend," he said. "This is not, this should not be happening from what we're seeing in other parts of the country, which have higher vaccine rates and yet people are ending up in the hospital."
Clapp applauded Mosaic's administration in using antibody infusion treatment to help keep people out of the hospital.
"With the low vaccine rates, I don't have a direct understanding of that (declining cases) unless it raged through us already," Clapp said.
Clapp said he understands the mask mandate for the St. Joseph School District is controversial but said he believes it is probably the smart thing to have people masked when in close quarters. With schools back in session, the masks can be helpful in ensuring a spike of COVID-19 does not reemerge, he said.
"School only started for elementary and secondary schools a week and two days ago, so if it (the delta variant) is working its way through the population, we should see an increase the end of this week," Clapp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.