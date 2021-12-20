The omicron variant is now accounting for 2% of COVID-19 strains in Buchanan County, according to wastewater testing, and health experts expect cases will go up.
There has been a slight decrease in reported daily COVID-19 cases, and the positivity rate has dropped from 13% to 11% in Buchanan County. But with 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph, Health Director Debra Bradley said it is important to have diligence as the omicron variant is more transmissible than previous variants.
“We need to continue to be diligent with our distancing, our mask-wearing or washing our hands ... because this virus does seem to transmit more rapidly ... we want to protect as many people as we can,” Bradley said.
Bradley said that rising number of cases in places like New York City showcase that people can still be infected with the omicron variant even when vaccinated, but she said the vaccine has shown signs to be effective, especially after a booster dose.
“With this omicron variant, the vaccine isn’t quite (as) effective, so the one thing that does seem to help, though, are these nonpharmaceutical interventions, which is wearing your mask, socially distancing, if you can be outside or opening windows so that there’s an airflow and washing your hands and staying home when you’re sick,” Bradley said.
Bradley said it is especially important to stay at home away from family holiday gatherings if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
“I understand wanting to be with your family and friends at this time of year ... we all like to celebrate, but if you are exhibiting any kind of symptom, then it helps yourself as well as the ones you love to stay at home,” Bradley said.
