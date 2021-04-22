In Missouri, the seven-day COVID-19 trend is down 18% from the previous week and numbers are dropping locally as well.

According to the St. Joseph Health Department Buchanan County has a positivity rate of 3.7%, and the 14-day case trend has remained flat.

Regional counties are down as well as state numbers according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Andrew and Nodaway counties each have had one new case in the past seven days. Clinton, Caldwell and DeKalb counties have had no new cases in seven days.

Mosaic Life Care announced they had zero patients for COVID-19 last week. Cameron Regional Medical Center has been seeing a similar trend. Hospital Administrator Joseph Abrutz Jr. said they are still diligent but or now finally seeing a drop.

"We're seeing the COVID pandemic is starting to decrease, we're not testing as many people and we probably have one or two impatiens now instead of 10 to 10 so things are starting to reduce, but we are hearing the new strains are coming out," Abrutz Jr. said.

Abrutz Jr. said there has been a lot of money spent on the pandemic so far and they are ready to prepare for this to be a longer event than just one year. He said there have been things put in place that will make it easier, but additional grants could be beneficial.

"This situation is not a 12-month deal, it's still spreading out beyond 12 months, and that's why having a formula to pay back is important, especially when there's an unknown ... what's going to mutate and what's going to hit us next, that's still a question," Abrutz said.

In Missouri, the seven-day positivity rate is at 4.9% and there have been 2,191 cases during that time.

Buchanan County has had 18.3% of the county have at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.