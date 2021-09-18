President Joe Biden said he wanted the COVID-19 booster to be available to all members of the public eight months after they received their second dose, but on Friday, the FDA advisory board voted against the emergency approval for everyone due to wanting more information from the Pfizer vaccine.
The FDA advisory board later approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use as a booster for those 65 and over, as well as people with preexisting conditions, but as of Friday, everyone else will have to wait on potential approval.
Dr. Donald Kauerauf, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said they are continuing to work with federal officials on guidance and doing daily calls among the entire team. St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said after the FDA and CDC give approval for the booster shot, they will coordinate recommendations and application.
“We’re tracking with the boosters. We’re making sure that we have a system in place, so once the word is given, that we will be able to successfully roll out the industry with the vaccines in accordance, whatever the rules come out, but behind the scenes, we’re ready,” Kauerauf said.
Kauerauf said it’s all about prevention and preparedness, and he is looking to bring that to the statewide office.
The booster is designed to increase protection against the COVID-19 virus and attempt to prevent the spread of infection. Dr. Michael Grantham, a biology professor at Missouri Western, said it is unknown if the booster will be needed every eight months.
“It’s just one of those sort of ‘wait and sees’ sort of things. How much does the immune response decrease over a year? Do we need to increase every year or not? We just have to wait and see,” Grantham said.
Bradley said the St. Joseph Health Department will have more information when it comes available, but as of now it is looking like the initial booster doses will only be for Pfizer.
Grantham said the number needed to reach herd immunity can become complicated.
“A lot of times a case doesn’t get reported as a case, and so it’s harder to figure out exactly how many infections we’ve had,” Grantham said.
