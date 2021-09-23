More than 10,000 Buchanan County residents weren't counted correctly in Missouri's COVID-19 shot data, but the issue won't impact the state's vaccine lottery.
A spokeswoman for the city of St. Joseph told News-Press NOW that the error was discovered last Thursday and impacts about 23,000 of Buchanan County's vaccination records. The city announced the issue in a press release late Wednesday.
A record is created after each dose of a vaccine is given, and many residents received two immunizations, meaning at least 10,000 residents weren't included in Buchanan County's total. The records did count toward the total number of shots administered statewide.
"That number of records is significant. It's huge," said Mary Robertson, a city spokeswoman, on Thursday. "Part of it is speculation on our part, but ... the use of 'St. Joseph' versus 'Saint Joseph' would have kept a record out."
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the incomplete data doesn't impact the state's vaccine lottery. Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman, told News-Press NOW that the vaccine lottery verifies winners by driver's license or other identification after they're named conditional winners.
For the lottery, it's up to participants to input their own location data, while information is entered into the state's database by the vaccine provider when someone actually receives a shot.
"These records were not missing but may or may not have been assigned to an incorrect location in ShowMeVax, but that doesn't impact the MO VIP processes in any way," Cox said.
Buchanan County has lagged behind its neighbors in vaccination rate, but the gap was much closer than what previously had been reported by health authorities.
According to data released Thursday by the St. Joseph Health Department, more than 38% of the eligible population has at least started the vaccination process. In data released Sept. 16, only about 24% were reported to have initiated. The percentage increase is largely due to the state data being updated, not a massive increase in shots given.
"In ShowMeVax, (providers) do not necessarily need to populate all of the information," Robertson said. "So perhaps a county didn't even get entered, and when (the state) was doing cross-referencing of the physical address, (the state) added the county at that point."
Another explanation, Cox said, was providers entering the wrong state. She told News-Press NOW that was especially troublesome in cities like St. Joseph. In other cases, the county listed on the database didn't match the actual address and had to be changed. It's also possible Buchanan County residents were listed as residents of the county they received their shot in.
The errors occurred in data from February and March.
Robertson said it likely "crossed the (health department's) mind" that a statistical error could be contributing to the apparently low vaccination rate locally.
"Why does Buchanan County have such a low vaccination rate?" Robertson said. "But not being able to have our hands on the data to know it (was) speculation."
When providers administer vaccines, they report the data to the state. Local health departments then rely on that data but don't have their own, except for the shots administered directly by the health department.
