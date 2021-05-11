COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising during the last month in Buchanan County.

On Tuesday, total COVID-19 cases rose by three in the county following a report of 28 new cases on Monday. The St. Joseph Health Department reported a positivity rate of 4.85%.

Last month, Mosaic Life Care reported no hospitalizations for COVID-19, but nine people were being treated for the illness at the medical center as of Tuesday.

St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said her department is continuing to hold small vaccination clinics for those who still need to get the shots and have held off.

"We have plenty of supply, now is just getting people to go in and get the shot, and so that's why we continue with the clinics that we are having to try to give those people who kind of waited to the last minute to see how it was going to go," Bradley said.

Bradley said the supply has continued to increase and the demand is now lower than the supply.

"There are some myths out there regarding the vaccine, however, I hope people understand that there are millions of people who have had the vaccine and it's been proven to be safe, it's also been proven to be effective," Bradley said.

Bradley said vaccination clinics will continue for the next three weeks or so, then health officials will judge demand and see what the next step will be regarding vaccinating those who are hesitant as well as teens who are now approved to receive the Pfizer version of the shot.

"The hope is that the families will see the benefit of the vaccine ... I see that also with the university students, even though they're eligible now for the vaccine, that will be their ticket to being able to participate freely in the various events, whether it's sports or music-related, or other types of group activity, " Bradley said.