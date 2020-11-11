St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said he is concerned regarding increased COVID-19 presence in the community and is wanting to extend the mask mandate to 90 days.

The St. Joseph City Council is scheduled to meet Monday and will vote on the mask mandate extension.

Buchanan County saw 130 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday and the 14-day average is trending upward as well as hospitalizations reaching record numbers within the last week. Mosaic Life Care also saw over 80 hospitalizations Monday which was a new high. As of Wednesday afternoon the Mosaic Life Care system has 79 COVID-19 patients with 75 in St. Joseph and four in Maryville.

“When the hospitalizations are over 80 and their capacity is around 100, yeah, of course, we all should be concerned, and we all should be out there doing everything we can with the risk management protocols to keep this number from getting any higher,” McMurray said.

McMurray said he talks regularly to Mosaic officials, and the hospital requested a six-month mask mandate extension, but McMurray said a 90-day mask mandate would be more appealing to other council members.

“I thought, ‘well, I don’t know, six months if we can get that agreed upon, but I’ll at least try for 90 days’,” McMurray said.

McMurray said the county is in worse shape than when the initial lockdown was mandated several months ago. He said he wants to avoid any shutdown if at all possible and it is a tough balance with wanting to support businesses.

“We have to take all the variables into consideration,” McMurray said. “I hope that everybody will work together and that we can get those numbers back down and we won’t have to do anything drastic like a shutdown or even a partial shutdown with percentages on certain occupancies, I really don’t want to go there.”