After COVID-19 spiked in Northwest Missouri around Thanksgiving, the Community Blood Center began offering antibody testing to donors. But starting next week, that testing will no longer be available.

Antibody testing has been a way for the blood center to find potential convalescent plasma donors during the months of December and January. Convalescent plasma, or CCP, is what is given to hospitalized COVID-19 patients in an effort to treat the virus.

Chelsey Smith, outreach and communications coordinator for Community Blood Center, said convalescent plasma is like liquid gold right now and that donating it allows people to be part of a lifesaving process.

“We have a lot of convalescent plasma donors who received convalescent plasma themselves,” Smith said. “That's why they came back to donate convalescent plasma when they recovered," she said. "So while they were in the hospital dealing with the worst of this disease, they received a convalescent plasma donation and many say that that was the turning point for them in their fight against COVID-19.”

She said that last week’s antibody test blood drive in St. Joseph resulted in 63 units of blood donated.

Even though antibody testing will no longer be available through the blood bank, donors who can provide proof of a positive COVID-19 test still will be able to donate convalescent plasma.

Regular blood donations also are needed. Smith said there has been a blood shortage ever since the pandemic began.

“Normally, we need to have a seven-day supply of blood products on the shelf at all times. But since March, we have not exceeded a four to five day supply, so that's very troublesome,” Smith said. “We don't normally have blood shortages that last this long, and it is a direct impact of the pandemic.”

Hospitals still are in need of everyday blood donations for patients with cancer, trauma injuries and mothers in labor, and are dependent on the blood center for those donations. Smith said donating is vital to help those people.

“It's definitely an essential service,” Smith said. “Our blood donors are first responders and we need them to come out, make a blood donation, make a plasma donation, platelet donation. Whatever you're eligible to do, please come out and donate.”

To find out more about the blood center or the donation process, go to savealifenow.org.