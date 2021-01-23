COVID-19 vaccinations at East Hills Mall are set to begin Monday, but seniors have several questions left to be answered.

Cheri Harris, a senior who walks at the mall on Saturdays, had trouble finding out how to register for a vaccination. She wasn't the only one.

“A lot of people I have talked to are trying to get on either their computer, but there’s a lot of people that do not have a computer that really are desperate for the information,” she said.

Registration is available only at MyMLC.COM/Vaccine.

Senior Sonya Nelson knows where to register but she is unable to make a reservation because of limited supply.

“We tried to call but it was full,” she said.

The East Hills location will receive around 100 vaccines a day, but Mosaic Life Care representatives previously have said they are equipped to serve 15 times that.

Those who have been vaccinated stay in a waiting area for 15 minutes so workers can make sure there are no side effects.