Friday is the last day St. Joseph's Community Vaccine Clinic at East Hills Shopping Center will be administering first-dose COVID-19 shots.

Although the clinic will continue offering second-dose vaccines for the next several weeks, declining numbers of people signing up to receive shots lead to the decision to begin the shut-down process there. Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer for Mosaic Life Care, said the facility only was meant to be temporary while other locations didn't have vaccines.

Mosaic spokeswoman Joey Austin said Mosaic is working with its clinics to create a process for giving vaccines, and if not people will be directed to pharmacies offering them.

Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic supervisor, said people need to get signed up this week if they want a vaccine at the community clinic. She said many pharmacies in town are providing the COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS, three Walgreens locations, Hy-Vee, Rogers Pharmacy, Sam's Club and both Walmart locations are providing the vaccine in St. Joseph.

In Buchanan County, 17% of the population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is behind the state of Missouri's total, which is 31.4%. Werner said she hopes the number will continue to increase.

"It's always going to be our hope that the numbers do nothing but increase, so now that it's open to everyone ... we highly encourage everyone to get that vaccine," Werner said. "This is going to be a giant step in protecting our community and letting us get back to normal activities in a healthy way.

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been down in recent months. As of Monday, Mosaic Life Care had 3 COVID-19 patients.

Werner echoed other health professionals by saying the vaccine is safe and effective.

"We can only just push the science, so millions and millions and millions of vaccines have been given. It is working, it is showing that they are safe to use," she said. "All vaccines will have side effects and there will be the rare occasion for significant side effects."