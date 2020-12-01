Buchanan County currently has a 25% COVID-19 positivity rate, a number which has been increasing.

Stephanie Malita, St. Joseph Health Department spokesperson, said the positivity rate continues to rise as the amount of tests performed has also continued to rise. She said the free community testing that is taking place this Saturday, Dec. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Joseph Aquatic Center can give a baseline for where the virus is and how it is impacting those who do not have symptoms.

"Theoretically, it gives us a broad sample of our community, and it's designed to include anyone who just wants to get tested," Malita said.

Malita said that St. Joseph has hosted a community testing site in September and in October and each time the rate of those who tested positive increased. In September, 3% of those tested were positive and in November 19% of those tested were tested positive.

The state is expected to be able to test everyone who pre-registers online at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.

While the testing can help the community understand the spread, Malita said it can also allow people who think they could have been exposed over Thanksgiving get a test regardless of symptoms.

"If you've been exposed or not, this is a way for you to see, and coming on the heels of one holiday and heading into several others, it's a good idea to know," Malita said.

Buchanan County announced the 83rd COVID-19 related death in the county Tuesday evening. The man was in his 70s.

In the month of November there were 2,059 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported compared to 1,472 in November. There were 121 positive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday.

There are currently 80 COVID-19 patients within the Mosaic Life Care system. There are 69 patients in St. Joseph, seven in Maryville, and four in Albany.

According to News-Press NOW internal data, 24% of hospital beds are available in Northwest Missouri.