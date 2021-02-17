Mosaic Life Care announced it is currently down to three COVID-19 hospitalizations, a stark contrast to several months ago when hospitalizations were in the 80s.

Dr. Edward Kammerer, chief quality officer for Mosaic Life Care, said the vaccination clinic is receiving around 1,500 vaccines per week. He believes the continued effort to vaccinate those in the high-risk population as well as mask diligence has contributed to low hospitalization numbers.

“We’re working towards that idea of herd immunity, and we appear to be hopefully migrating closer to that than we had thought we would at this point in time,” Kammerer said.

Kammerer said they are ready for the vaccine supply to increase so they can keep up with high demand. He said there currently are close to 7,000 people on the waiting list.

“We’re still having a significant appetite in our region to get the vaccination done,” Kammerer said.

When COVID-19 hospitalizations were at their high point at Mosaic Life Care, officials had said staffing was tight and they were looking at agency nursing staffs to help with the demand. With the numbers dramatically dropping, staff has been able to receive some much needed rest.

“This has been super beneficial for our staff, we’ve been able to take a little bit of a breather, we have people who now can take vacations they’ve been below workload a little bit and not spend so much time on overtime,” Kammerer said.

In regards to the trend of hospitalizations going down, Kammerer said it is dependent on people continuing to want to take the vaccine. He said the efficacy of the vaccine is the highest they have ever seen and encourages everyone to take the vaccine.

“It’s not impossible that we won’t see another spike moving forward, especially once we start to relax our restrictions inside of our country, the people who are unvaccinated are going to be at risk,” Kammerer said.