Appointments filled up quickly and the first round of about 100 COVID-19 vaccines were administered Monday at the new St. Joseph clinic at East Hills Shopping Center.

Supplies of the shots remain tight and currently all appointments through Friday are full at the center, but Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care, said there has been confirmation that more of the Moderna vaccine is on the way. He said he hopes to have more information on the arrival time and total number of doses by the end of the week, which would open up more availability.

"Once we know that we have it and we know how many doses, we will be opening up spots next week and hopefully can open more spots. It really is dependent on the vaccine that arrives here," Turner said.

Those who were able to be vaccinated Monday fell into Phase 1B of the immunization plan and were either 65 or older or had one of the chronic illnesses laid out by the state.

Tim Ramsey has received two kidney transplants and is on immune suppressants. He said he was excited to receive the vaccine Monday, as he has kept himself isolated for most of a year.

"I've been pretty much either on what I feel like is witness protection or house arrest for the last year," Ramsey said. "This is a relief to hopefully get back to normal here shortly."

Sandy Knox recently had surgery on her aortic valve, which caused her to have to be careful during the pandemic. She said she never hesitated when deciding to get the vaccine and believes it is a good step in the right direction.

"It's a step toward freedom and friendship again," Knox said.

Byron Myers, who has been receiving chemotherapy, said he was getting the vaccine because he hasn't been leaving his house unless he has a doctor's appointment.

"There's no pain in this shot. I mean, you've probably bumped yourself and hurt more than that shot would hurt. I think it is important ( to get vaccinated)," Myers said.

According to a Sunday New York Times article, Missouri ranked last out of 50 states in vaccination rollout, with just under 4% of the state vaccinated.

Turner said his goal is to vaccinate up to 1,500 people a day, but it comes down to how many doses are received from the state. As of now, appointments for vaccinations only can be made online at mymlc.com/vaccine. There are no walk-ins or phone sign-ups allowed.