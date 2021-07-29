For just one day Thursday, Mosaic Life Care reopened a clinic at East Hills Shopping Center to try to increase vaccination rates locally.
Organizers from Mosaic Life Care were happy with the turnout at the event as Dana Anderson, a Mosaic administrator, said they had more than 100 people get shots before noon, with most receiving the first dose of a vaccine.
“We think the surge of the new Delta variant that we’re seeing in our area has encouraged folks to come out today,” Anderson said. “We also appreciate the effort and support of the St. Joseph School District. They have been assisting us with getting the word out for (the) clinic.”
Mosaic Spokeswoman Joey Austin said that at the end of the event 334 people were vaccinated with 226 being first doses.
Just over 20% of Buchanan County residents have been vaccinated. For those getting the vaccine, it was an opportunity to protect themselves.
Dayton Peek, a 14-year-old Savannah resident, said he wanted to get the vaccine for security and was getting his second shot Wednesday.
“I thought it would be a smart idea to just in case I come in contact with somebody,” Peek said. “I’m very glad to get the vaccine.”
Helping with vaccinations were Missouri Western nursing students. Kaitlyn Whaley, a senior, said it was the third event she had helped with, and she is encouraged people are still looking to get the vaccine.
“It’s a really great opportunity for me, just because I know that I’m helping people. It makes me feel better knowing that there are people out there who do want to get the vaccine,” Whaley said.
Whaley said she hopes people who still are hesitant to take the vaccine use credible research.
“Just make sure that the research that you are reading is factual, It’s evidence-based,” Whaley said. “Don’t just believe anything that you read on the internet and do your research, talk to the people that know the correct research and information so that you can make that educated decision on whether or not you do or do not want to be vaccinated.”
People can sign up for the new vaccination incentive by going to mostopscovid.com.
