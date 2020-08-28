The St. Joseph City Council is considering funding for equipment needed to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine once one becomes available.

The City Council saw a first reading this week on an ordinance that would execute an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity CARES Contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in the amount of $71,150. Those funds would pay for an additional contact tracer who will call those who may have had contact with someone who has the virus and help trace the infection to a source.

The money also could be used for equipment for contact tracers and additionAL equipment to be used when and if a vaccine is ready to be administered community-wide.

“That’s part of the funding as well, that we are purchasing syringes and needles so that when a vaccine is made available we have the ancillary supplies ready to go,” Health Department Director Debra Bradley said.

She said the city already has put in the order in anticipation of the funds to stay ahead of the demand for such supplies. During the early phases of the pandemic, many communities were ordering personal protective equipment and items became limited.

Several potential vaccines are being tested, but none have been deemed safe and effective at this time. As such, a plan to distribute the vaccine has not yet been explored.

However, Bradley said the 2009 H1N1 pandemic saw vaccines first given to pregnant women, first responders and medical staff. She said a similar model could be followed for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“They talked about this year, with the coronavirus, health-care workers, first responders," Bradley said. "They’ve also had discussions about hot spots, like geographical hot spots, and trying to decide 'if this community is a hot spot then maybe we need to push the vaccine in that community, but this one’s not so we’re going to hold off on sending them vaccines just yet.'”

She said an effective vaccine would help with herd immunity, but only if enough people are willing to get it.

“There are going to be some people who, for health reasons, just can’t get it," Bradley said. "Same thing with the flu vaccine, there are some people who just can’t get it. If we can get the majority of the population to take a vaccine, then by nature of herd immunity it protects people who can’t get the vaccine.”

Some of the funds from this contract would be used to hire an additional contact tracer. Last month, a $193,000 item was approved by the council to hire five contact tracers as temporary employees. Buchanan County will reimburse the city for those hires through CARES Act funds it received.

An additional tracer already has been hired in anticipation of the funds awarded through the state health department.

“We had four individuals who started the first part of July and they are still with us and doing a fantastic job, I might add,” Bradley said. “On Monday of this week we just added two more. The contract bill that’s up for passage, we did put a little bit of money in there to pay for contact tracers.”

The contract could provide PPE and laptops for the tracers, who currently only are using a notepad and pen, according to Bradley.

The St. Joseph Health Department still recommends social distancing and hygienic practices as the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus.

“As always, I like to continue to encourage people to keep their distance from others, only go out if they need to, if they go out please wear a face covering or a mask so that you can protect your family friends and community, because sometimes you just don’t know if you’re carrying the virus,” Bradley said.

The council is scheduled to vote on the funding at its Sept. 8 meeting, which will be uncharacteristically on a Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.