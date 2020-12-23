As the holidays approach, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray and the St. Joseph Health Department hope the county can avoid a potential COVID-19 spike as it did after Thanksgiving. Many point to the mask mandate as helping during this time, while others haven’t agreed with the mandate from the start.

The county expected to see a spike in cases following Thanksgiving, as was the case after Halloween, however both the seven-day and 14-day case averages are declining.

“The Thanksgiving aftermath was not the spike that a lot of us thought it would be,” McMurray said. “I think that's a tribute to the people who are trying to do the right thing to try to stay safe, and wearing the mask and doing the social distancing.”

The health department said not only has the mask mandate helped limit the spread of COVID-19, but the tighter restrictions, like stripping medical exemptions in bars and restaurants, were significant factors.

“One of the bigger correlations is the tightening of the mask order, and it was Nov. 20, that you could no longer use the medical exemption in restaurants and bars,” said Stephanie Malita, the public information officer for the St. Joseph Health Department. “The timing of that suggests that that may have helped with what we anticipated to be a spike after Thanksgiving.”

But not everyone agrees with the mandate and said it doesn’t work due to the rising overall number of cases since the mandate went into effect.

“We had no troubles with big box stores, low numbers everywhere,” said Eric Dilts, a St. Joseph resident. “Then they put the big box stores in effect then numbers start going up, and then when they put the mask mandate everywhere, numbers really started going up.”

The city said cases were going to rise no matter what and the mandate isn’t the only factor.

“The mask mandate is not the only variable here in predicting what's happening,” McMurray said. “Sure, we have more cases, and we're going to have more cases. As Dr. Fauci said, this is going to be a dark winter. We're going to have more cases, of course we are.”

One resident said the rise in cases is because people aren’t being responsible.

“I think it's a lack of responsibility at times, or people are just getting tired, getting a little lazy with it, or not taking the extra steps to remain safe,” Teresa Parks said.

“I think once it starts to hit close to home, you take a different aspect on it,” Parks said. “I've had a couple people that I personally know that have passed away. I've had some people that were pretty sick that are normally really healthy.”

Councilmember Marty Novak wasn’t always for the mask mandate, but after contracting COVID-19 and experiencing serious symptoms, he is in favor of the mandate.

“I was not always for it,” Novak said. “I personally have been through COVID, it's not a fun thing to do. Wearing a mask and distancing is really just a small price to pay to make sure that people try to keep as many people healthy as possible, and to keep as many businesses open as possible.”

Dilts said getting rid of the mask mandate would help businesses more and suggests going back to normal.

“Here's my opinion on it, let it run its course,” Dilts said. “You're prolonging it out. Let's get rid of the masks, get rid of social distancing, go back to normal and let it run its course.”

The health department said that although overall cases have increased since the mask mandate went into effect, the number would be much worse if there wasn’t a mandate.

“Without the mask order, how bad would it have gotten?” Malita said. “I mean, they got very bad. But how much worse could it have gotten if we didn't have a mask order in place?”

Cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, but McMurray said it’s not time to ease restrictions, especially with the holidays approaching.

“It's not time to throw caution to the winds, it's time to be even more cautious,” McMurray said. “Keep the mass on, social distance, avoid large groups, especially over the holidays here.”

The arrival of the vaccine will help continue to decrease cases, and McMurray hopes it will bring about the end of the mask mandate, but it all depends on the recommendation of health professionals.

“When they tell me, ‘Okay, we tamped the numbers down sufficiently that we think we take off the mask’, I'll be the first one to tear up the mask order,” McMurray said. “Let's wait and see what the professionals, who know a lot more than I do, what they tell us. They're estimating that maybe by the summer, things will be enough in control that we can relax some restrictions.”