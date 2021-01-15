The City of St. Joseph is partnering with Mosaic Life Care and Region H Healthcare coalition to provide a coordinated effort on the vaccine rollout according to a Facebook post from the city.

This will follow the state of Missouri's decision to start Phase 1B of the vaccination plan which will include health professionals and public safety workers in tier 1. Another tier will be activated starting next week and will include those over 65 years old and individuals with specific health conditions as outlined by the state.

The partnership with Mosaic and the Region H healthcare coalition will allow those in these phases to be vaccinated. More information on how individuals can sign up will be made available by the city and will be reported on in the Monday edition of the St. Joseph News-Press.