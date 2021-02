The St. Joseph City Council voted to extend the mask mandate 60 days during their meeting Monday.

The initial resolution proposed a 120-day extension, which was recommended by health experts. However, some councilmembers only wanted to extend it 30 days, pointing to the decreased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The council ultimately voted 7-2 on the 60-day extension, with councilmen Gary Roach and Madison Davis voting against it.

The mandate was set to expire Sunday.