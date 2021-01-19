The City of St. Joseph received about $1.3 million in CARES Act funds. However, these funds are more restrictive than other CARES money, like Buchanan County’s.

In April, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated $936,740 to the city, then an additional $369,490 in September. These funds are to be used for employee retention programs and public service agencies, specifically for rent and utility assistance.

However, these funds are to be a last resort. When a business or public service agency applies, the city has to make sure there are no other available funds or programs. For example, when the county had about $10 million in CARES funds, the city had to refer these businesses to the county.

“Buchanan County received their own funding, which then made these funds ineligible until an individual applied to the county,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director. “Even though the city advertised and solicited for the use of the funds, we didn’t have the demand for the funding, because we had to refer them to other agencies that had funding available.”

Over the course of eight months, the county dispersed nearly all of the $10 million in CARES funds, now allowing the city to begin using their funds as long as no other funding is available.

“The county’s job retention program that they created was far less restrictive than the city’s, so it created a competitive disadvantage, unfortunately, for people to come to the city to utilize these funds at that time,” Thompson said. “Now what we’re seeing is these other agencies’ funds have dried up, people still need assistance, so the city is now in a position to come in on the backside and assist agencies, residents now, while other agencies do not have funding.”

This money is strictly through reimbursement. A business or agency will apply for the funds, and if eligible, will be reimbursed after spending the money.

About $550,000 has already been committed to public service agencies, such as Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph and InterServ. CAP will be using their funds for rental assistance.

“The whole idea here is to prevent people from becoming homeless,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “We’re trying to get ahead of the game here. Let’s keep them in their house. If somebody has a setback, and we can help them, well, we want to help them.”

There is still $750,000 uncommitted that will go to businesses for job retention use and additional public service agencies.

Even if a business received funds earlier and is still in need of assistance, they can apply for the city’s CARES money now that there are no longer funds available.

“As a business owner myself, there were a lot of sources that I could get grant and loan money from under the CARES Act,” said St. Joseph city councilmemeber Brian Myers. “If you’ve gotten PPP or EIDL or any other type of grant or expenditure reimbursement, you’re not eligible to get the money from HUD to the city.”

While the restrictions tied to the city’s CARES Act funds seemed problematic, as businesses and agencies struggled during the pandemic, those restrictions may be a blessing in disguise as there are now few funds available for financial help.

“What we’re gonna see now is a higher demand for these particular funds, because they were a last resort,” Thompson said. “The other funds that the city received, I think just community-wide, didn’t have the restrictions that these funds do. The fact that these funds are set aside as a last resort will come in as a good opportunity to now hopefully assist residents and businesses to get through this final stage of the pandemic.”

For more information and to apply for the city’s CARES Act funds, call 816-271-8341.