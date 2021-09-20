Pfizer says its vaccine is ready for children ages 5 and up, and the next step is FDA emergency-use authorization.
The Pfizer vaccine already is approved fully for those 12 and older, and after many trials, the company is working to get approval for use in younger children from the FDA.
According to St. Joseph Health Department case records, the percentage of cases this year compared to last year among kids 13 is higher. In 2020, 3.4% of cases were from those under 13. This year the percentage has risen to 6.3%.
Dr. John Eplee, a physician and Kansas state representative from Atchison, said approval of the vaccine for younger kids would be a breakthrough for getting overall protection from the COVID-19 virus, as it has shifted to become a host in more young individuals as the older population has a high vaccination rate.
“It’s just a matter of demographics and how it spreads, and so that’s why we want to get children vaccinated, primarily to protect them but also to get closer to extinguishing the virus,” Eplee said.
Dr. Steve Lauer, associate chair of the department of pediatrics at the University of Kansas Health System, said the news about vaccination for younger children is great. He said the dose is a lower one than the adult vaccination, but other than that it is the same.
“I think there’s a huge amount of information and misinformation out there right now, and so parents justifiably have a lot of those good questions,” Lauer said. “What we’ll be getting at is the recent increase in pediatric cases of COVID across the country has gone up dramatically over the summer with the delta variant so that now it’s 25% to 30% of the most recent cases in a week are in pediatric patients.”
Lauer said this group of younger kids represents 8% of the population, and he believes allowing them to be vaccinated will be another step toward herd immunity.
“As a parent, you should feel if Pfizer gets that full that approval from the FDA, that you should feel comfortable proceeding with getting your child vaccinated knowing that you’re helping to protect them,” Lauer said.
Eplee said he is slightly worried about blowback from vaccine mandates with participation rates in the Midwest. He also said he does not see school-age kids having a vaccine mandate in the immediate future.
