The Chiefs were not in St. Joseph last year and the return is bringing excitement along with business.
The Hi-Ho bar has been in St. Joseph since 1910 and is a popular place for locals as well as people who have traveled from out of town to go to Chiefs camp.
Kathryn Foster, a bartender at the Hi-Ho said it is always busy during training camp but this year they noticed it more with COVID-19 canceling camp in St. Joseph last year.
“We’ve definitely seen the increase in business, which we’re happy to have after the COVID-19 shutdown,” Foster said. “Happy to have a lot of out of towners come in and get to experience our local establishments like the Hi-Ho.”
Foster said she enjoys talking to people and having them realize that St. Joseph has hidden gems as far as restaurants. She said the excitement always comes when training camp comes into town.
“the social interaction, everybody’s meeting new people again, especially the out of towners coming in making new friends or getting out with friends you haven’t seen in a while, so it’s a lot of fun seeing all that interaction and myself getting that interaction with people, being out of work and not talking to people every day was rough,” Foster said.
Employees at the St. Joseph Rally House told News-Press Now that they have seen a definite rise in business since camp has started.
Chiefs Training Camp will continue Monday with camp starting at 9:15 a.m. Monday through Friday. The camp will be off Saturday. Friday will be Chiefs alumni day and Gatorade junior training camp. Sunday will be family fun day with a $5 admission fee. For tickets see chiefs.com/tickets/trainingcamp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.