The fourth annual celebration of Irish culture, the Celtic Street Faire, was held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.

The faire was free and open to all ages. Wine, beer and whiskey tasting was also available for people 21 years old and older.

Evening activities included a mixture of traditional Irish tunes from Damien McCarthy and bagpiper Avens Ridgeway, followed by Irish pop-rock cover band Flannigan’s Right Hook, a favorite at bars like O’Malley’s in Weston, Missouri.

Organizers were happy to be able to hold the faire despite uncertainty leading up to the event. They encouraged social distancing and mask usage if people were comfortable doing that.

One attendee, Barbara Johnson, said she is happy that the event was outside and the beautiful weather Saturday night encouraged them to go out.

“Good music and good times, beautiful weather and good day to do it," Johnson said. "Any kind of an outdoor activity, because we won’t go inside right now, you can’t social distance easily so this is going to work for us, we’re excited."

Johnson planned on trying out the wine tasting first. The beer, wine and whisky tasting was $10 for a flight of 8 samples.