As the COVID-19 vaccine moves through the country, the Centers For Disease Control has loosened in-person meeting guidelines and now says in-person indoor visits in nursing homes are safe.

In St. Joseph, most nursing homes or long-term care facilities have had residents receive the vaccine and are looking to start allowing visitors.

Abbey Woods Rehabilitation Center now is allowing appointments for 45-minute in-person visits and have 15-minute time slots dedicated to sanitizing the meeting location, according to Jen Ryan a spokesperson for Abbey Woods.

Other locations are waiting a little longer based on specific needs. Officials at the Living Community of St. Joseph said earlier this week they needed to wait until there was two weeks without positive cases. On Sunday at Country Squire in St. Joseph, residents received the second dose of the vaccine. They will wait for their residents to be "fully immune" which is two weeks after receiving the second dose.

Diversicare, a parent company that represents several facilities in St. Joseph said all of its facilities have different circumstances but they look forward to having visitation again.

Dr. Randall Williams said the CDC recommendations are a good sign that things are returning back to normal. He said Missourians have done a good job and that is why the state has low positivity rates.

"We have more than a million Missourians who've been vaccinated, we probably have a million Missourians, at least that have been exposed to COVID. So we're entering a new area," Williams said. "We just still encourage people to wash their hands, social distance, wear a mask and keep doing the things that have gotten us here."

Gov. Mike Parson praised Missourians on Thursday for being the second lowest positivity rate in the country at just over 4%. Parson also said he recognizes urban areas are at a high need for the vaccine. He announced there will be a mega vaccination site March 18 and 19 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City where 6,000 people will be vaccinated. This site will only be for those who are on the Jackson County Health Department waiting list.