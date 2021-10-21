Thursday night the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board voted to recommend the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for booster use after the FDA authorized the shot Wednesday afternoon.
After meeting to decide whether to recommend Moderna and J&J boosters to the public, a CDC advisory committee unanimously voted in support of the use of Moderna and J&J booster vaccines, which was the last step before pharmacies and doctors could start providing the booster.
Though COVID-19 booster shots have received authorization, not everyone qualifies yet. For the J&J booster, you need to be 18 or older. With the Moderna booster, which is only a half dose, the requirements are similar to the Pfizer vaccine in that you need to be 65 and older, have a preexisting condition or work in a high-risk setting.
Those who initially received a J&J shot should get their booster two months after their initial vaccination. People who received Moderna and Pfizer, however, should get their booster six months after their second dose.
Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic director, said its staff has been giving the Pfizer vaccine, and although the CDC announced recommendation for the booster shot, they are still awaiting Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidance. With demand leveling, the local health department does not know if they will get the Moderna or J&J vaccines, but there are locations that have different brands.
“We also don’t want to have so much (vaccine) that we end up wasting a lot, so I think that will be an internal conversation to see what’s the most efficient way to offer vaccines,” Werner said.
Although some might prefer to stick with the same brand of vaccine for every dose, the FDA has now authorized “mixing and matching,” meaning that people can receive any brand of booster, no matter what brand their initial vaccination was.
The CDC panel didn't explicitly recommend anyone get a different brand than they started with but left open the option, saying only that a booster of some sort was recommended. And some of the advisers said they would prefer that J&J recipients receive a competitor's booster, citing preliminary data from an ongoing government study that suggested a bigger boost in virus fighting antibodies from that combination.
“You might need to go to a site that has the booster dose that you want. You don’t need to go to the same place that you originally got the vaccine,” Werner said.
Werner suggests, however, that people wait for the CDC approval before going out to get the vaccine, as the clinic won’t be able to provide them until then.
“I think that the main thing would be just please do get your booster if you qualify,” Werner said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.