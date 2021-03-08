In Buchanan County, 10.6% of residents have at least received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is less than 16.4% within the entire state.

According to Mosaic Life Care spokeswoman Joey Austin, the St. Joseph vaccination clinic has been continuing to receive around 1,500 to 2,000 vaccines a week.

Despite phase 1B tier 3 starting next Monday, Mosaic Life Care opened up registration for the waiting list on Friday to ensure people would be in the waiting queue.

Essential workers such as teachers, utility workers, water treatment workers and others will be be able to get the vaccine starting March 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that people who are fully vaccinated will be able to have in person indoor gatherings with others who are fully vaccinated. Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic supervisor, said while this is a good sign but it's still important to proceed with caution as the CDC's recommendations will continue to change as more people get vaccinated.

"We're making strides towards beating it, but we are still in the depths of the battle, and so if we stopped doing the things that have worked, that has gotten us this far, it could set us back," Werner said. "I know how much you want to go back to normal, and we're trying to take steps from a scientific standpoint to do so, but don't go too fast too far."

With experts saying herd immunity will be reached when around 80% of the public gets vaccinated, Werner encourages people to make the decision to get vaccinated for the betterment of public health.

"We all have the same goal, we all want to go back to normal, whatever normal is, and in order to do so it takes a community to do so. It can't be a handful of people, otherwise, we will never progress past where we are right now," Werner said

Werner said the health department is always advocating for more vaccines and would like to see a mass vaccination site in St. Joseph, the next statewide mass vaccination site in Northwest Missouri will be in Mound City on March 13.