Regional Catholic organizations are urging members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials are encouraging parishioners to consider alternatives to the Johnson & Johnson shot if they are available.

John Morris, director of the Office of Catholic Healthcare for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, told News-Press NOW Friday that Catholics are encouraged to receive the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

"Out of a spirit of charity to promote the common good, it's actually encouraged to get vaccinated against this disease," Morris said. "Now, Johnson & Johnson poses a more serious dilemma because of the greater involvement (in abortion)."

Cells from a line originating from abortions decades ago were used in quality-control testing of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. But for the Johnson & Johnson version, those cells were cloned and used in the production of its one-shot vaccine.

"You can still get that vaccine because again, you're not promoting abortion and the researchers aren't promoting it," Morris said.

However, Catholics who choose not to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or other vaccines, should still be respected inside the church, Morris said.

Parishioners are encouraged to voice their objection to the cells' usage in the one-shot dose, but because current distribution doesn't allow for a choice in which vaccine people receive, the church views the vaccine as morally permissible.

"When you don't have the choice, we've said that kind of mitigates my responsibility and allows me to get this in order to protect my health," Morris said.

Joseph F. Naumann, archbishop of the Kansas City Kansas, agreed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be taken when no alternatives are available.

"However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen," Naumann said in a joint statement with another archbishop. "Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s."